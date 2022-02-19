Presidents' Day Weekend Begins With Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers in South Florida

The holiday weekend begins with a Dense Fog Advisory until 7 a.m. for Inland Broward/Miami-Dade Counties and until 10 a.m. for the Lower/Middle Keys.

Once the fog lifts, we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies until about 4 p.m. when widely scattered showers will pop up for a few hours with our next cold front.

Expect warm and muggy highs in the mid-80s but cooler, drier air to start filtering in this evening as the rain quickly pushes south.

Boaters are under Small Craft Caution because of the gusty winds this afternoon and beachgoers need to be aware of a high risk of dangerous rip currents all weekend.

Sunday will be gorgeous with seasonably cooler highs in the upper 70s along with refreshing humidity.

Presidents’ Day looks amazing too with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.