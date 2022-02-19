first alert weather

Presidents' Day Weekend Begins With Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers in South Florida

Presidents’ Day weekend kicks off with fog, clouds and scattered showers in South Florida this Saturday morning

By Steve MacLaughlin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The holiday weekend begins with a Dense Fog Advisory until 7 a.m. for Inland Broward/Miami-Dade Counties and until 10 a.m. for the Lower/Middle Keys.

Once the fog lifts, we’ll be left with partly cloudy skies until about 4 p.m. when widely scattered showers will pop up for a few hours with our next cold front.

Expect warm and muggy highs in the mid-80s but cooler, drier air to start filtering in this evening as the rain quickly pushes south.

Boaters are under Small Craft Caution because of the gusty winds this afternoon and beachgoers need to be aware of a high risk of dangerous rip currents all weekend.

Sunday will be gorgeous with seasonably cooler highs in the upper 70s along with refreshing humidity.

Presidents’ Day looks amazing too with sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

Local

