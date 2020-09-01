first alert weather

Rain Chances Drop Slightly, But Stick Around for Tuesday in South Florida

Rain chances drop even further the next two days with only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday

September has arrived and with it comes a slightly lower chance of rain across South Florida on Tuesday.

Considering it's rainy season, the day will actually be pretty uneventful. Look for a 30% chance of rain with highs on the low 90s. The best rain chances will be from late morning through early afternoon. 

Rain chances drop even further the next two days with only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Highs once again will top out in the low 90s.

The breeze picks up a little more late this week and weekend and so does the instability. Rain chances will come in around 40% with highs in the low-90s. Pretty typical for this time of the year.

