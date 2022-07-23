Expect a Rainy Morning and Sunny Afternoon in South Florida

A familiar weather pattern will hang on for the second half of the weekend, keeping afternoon sunshine and steamy temperatures around South Florida.

With a pronounced easterly wind flow, the majority of the showers and storms will develop overnight and through the morning hours, pushing to the west coast of Florida in the afternoon.

But with the peppering of some drier air moving into the area Sunday, shower coverage is likely to be isolated in nature.

With an enhanced ocean breeze, a high risk for rip currents will exist to round out the weekend.

Scattered storms will continue in the forecast Monday and Tuesday, favoring the morning and mid-day hours.

Another dose of Saharan will arrive Wednesday morning, sharply decreasing storm chances and delivering hazy sunshine for the balance of the work week.

Development in the tropics is not expected over the next several days.