Record Setting Temps Possible Sunday in South Florida With Lower Rain Chances

After a week that saw records broken across the area, South Florida could see more record setting heat to end the weekend.

After wet weather on Saturday, the weekend improves with rain chances down to 20-30% across South Florida. Otherwise, it’s back to the sunshine and back to the records.

We’ve already set a record for warmest low temperature in Key West for the second day in a row. Sunday’s record high of 95° will be in jeopardy in Miami for sure.

Monday’s rain chances hold at 30% with highs once again soaring into the mid 90s.

Rain chances will gradually increase this week with the most-widespread rain by Thursday into next weekend.