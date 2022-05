With Saharan Dust fully in control, hazy, hot, humid and breezy weather continues Sunday across South Florida.

Rain chances remain very low at 10% or less and with the higher humidity, 90° will feel closer to 100°.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Monday will be identical and rain chances on Tuesday & Wednesday still remain low at 20%.

Dust In The Wind! Saharan dust is making this South Florida’s hottest feeling weekend of 2022 so far and brings low rain chances. #nbc6 #miamiweather #saharandust @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/LFErHnVdWa — Steve MacLaughlin (@SteveMacNBC6) May 21, 2022