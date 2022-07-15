first alert weather

Scattered Showers in South Florida to Kick Off Stormy Weekend

Expect a beach breeze today, along with scattered showers and a few storms

By Adam Berg

Expect a beach breeze today, along with scattered showers and a few storms.

The best chances will occur during the morning and midday hours but some lingering rain into the afternoon is quite possible.

The breeze will be just strong enough to keep the Atlantic beaches under a moderate risk of rip currents and Biscayne Bay will be dealing with a moderate chop.

Highs will come in right around 90.

An upper-low will bring higher rain chances this weekend so it may be a good idea to make some indoor plans as these showers and storms could come during the morning and afternoon.

Highs will come in right around the upper-80s to near 90.

We wind down those rain chances yet again by early and the middle of next week.

