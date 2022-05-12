first alert weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Miami-Dade County: Track on Doppler 6000

Winds will switch to a more southerly direction Friday and into the weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Miami-Dade County as storms moved into the area Thursday evening.

The warning lasts until 7:15 p.m. Locations impacted included Miami, Hialeah, Doral, Miami Springs and Sweetwater.

South Florida will go from slightly more comfortable temperatures to feeling more like summertime in the coming days.

Highs will top out in the mid-80s.

Winds will switch to a more southerly direction Friday and into the weekend. You'll notice the difference immediately as highs flirt with 90 and we see those typical afternoon storms.

Feels like temperatures will probably touch 100 or greater too.

