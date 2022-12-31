South Florida Rings in the New Year With a Night of Beautiful Weather

The year 2022 is ending with near-record temperatures, including a high of 83° — just one degree shy of the New Year’s Eve record from 2015.

Feels-like temperatures were close to 90°, more than 50° warmer than our coldest windchills last weekend when we were setting cold temperature records.

New Year's Eve looks like a beautiful night with a midnight temperature of 74° and clear skies.

The air will be a bit on the muggy side. Fog will roll in again Saturday night into Sunday morning when we’ll wake up to 70° followed by another warm afternoon of 83°.

This is pretty much the same weather for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before our next cold front brings some rain on Thursday followed by cooler, less humid air Friday into the weekend.