Cold front in South Florida brings lowest temps since March. Here's how cold it will get, and when

It looks like the temperatures will bottom out in the mid-upper 50s in some spots across Miami-Dade and Broward with milder mid-upper-60s across the Keys.
Nonetheless, this will go down as the coolest morning since March for most of us.
Afternoon numbers will be a carbon copy of Tuesday, topping out in the mid-upper-70s.
If this is a little cooler than you bargained for, no worries, the warming trend begins Thursday.
Weekend temperatures will be back to plain old warm with morning numbers in the mid-70s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.