Cold front in South Florida brings lowest temps since March. Here's how cold it will get, and when

By Adam Berg

It looks like the temperatures will bottom out in the mid-upper 50s in some spots across Miami-Dade and Broward with milder mid-upper-60s across the Keys.

Nonetheless, this will go down as the coolest morning since March for most of us.

Afternoon numbers will be a carbon copy of Tuesday, topping out in the mid-upper-70s.

If this is a little cooler than you bargained for, no worries, the warming trend begins Thursday.

Weekend temperatures will be back to plain old warm with morning numbers in the mid-70s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

