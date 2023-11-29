Cold front in South Florida brings lowest temps since March. Here's how cold it will get, and when

It looks like the temperatures will bottom out in the mid-upper 50s in some spots across Miami-Dade and Broward with milder mid-upper-60s across the Keys.

Nonetheless, this will go down as the coolest morning since March for most of us.

We have to go all the way back to March to find morning temps like these. #Fresh #Miami @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/aqkFF249Nb — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) November 29, 2023

Afternoon numbers will be a carbon copy of Tuesday, topping out in the mid-upper-70s.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Look at your morning lows! We dipped into the 50s all across South Florida...minus the #Keys of course. Who's ready for a little beach time? #miami @nbc6https://t.co/PKdbgxwLAa pic.twitter.com/l1fD4rgEhw — Adam Berg (@AdamBergNBC6) November 29, 2023

If this is a little cooler than you bargained for, no worries, the warming trend begins Thursday.

Weekend temperatures will be back to plain old warm with morning numbers in the mid-70s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.