Flash Flood Warning issued for portion of Miami-Dade County expires

A Flash Flood Warning issued Thursday in a portion of Miami-Dade County has expired as storms moved through the area.

The warning was issued for portions of South Miami, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay and other nearby areas through 6:45 p.m., but it was canceled at around 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen, and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches were possible.

Drivers were warned to turn around when encountering flooded roads.