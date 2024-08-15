first alert weather

Flash Flood Warning issued for portion of Miami-Dade County expires

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Flash Flood Warning issued Thursday in a portion of Miami-Dade County has expired as storms moved through the area.

The warning was issued for portions of South Miami, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay and other nearby areas through 6:45 p.m., but it was canceled at around 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen, and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches were possible.

Drivers were warned to turn around when encountering flooded roads.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us