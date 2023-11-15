Fort Lauderdale's seen above-average rainfall nearly every month, with more rain on the way

As more rain is expected to bear down Wednesday, this year seemingly already has been super active in Fort Lauderdale.

In fact, Fort Lauderdale has seen above-average rainfall each month except October. We have not been record-setting, but there has been above-average rainfall.

Year to date, Fort Lauderdale has seen a surplus of 44.54 inches of rain for the year. Meanwhile, Naples to our west is in a deficit of -27.49 inches.

Miami has seen a surplus of 7.76 inches so far — so still above average but not as extreme. In addition, The Keys have had below-average rainfall this year and this is one of the reasons we saw such high water temps this summer. Marathon is in a deficit of -0.08 inches and Key West is in a deficit of -7.40 inches.

The biggest event in Broward came on April 12 at 26 inches, and there was heavy rain again on July 27 with a total of 6.19 inches.

Wednesday's event (Nov. 15) looks to exceed the July event but does not come near April's historic flooding.

Fort Lauderdale’s year-to-date totals are below (not including Wednesday's rain)