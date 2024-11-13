Last King Tide cycle of the year prompts coastal flood statements in South Florida

The last King Tide cycle of the year is starting, and coastal flood statements are in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties along with the Upper Keys for high tide flooding.

King Tides are the highest predicted high tide of the year, and we see tides come in higher than a typical level. Usually we see a minor King Tide in the spring, but our highest flooding occurs in the fall. This gives us an insight to what could become normal for the area as sea level continues to rise.

A full moon on Friday Nov. 15 is going to be a factor in determining when the highest tide is exacerbated. High tide flooding can occur anywhere in the lowest elevations, and not necessarily right at the beach fronts.

You can expect to see standing water in areas that haven’t seen rain during high tide. This is also referred to as "sunny day" flooding from the King Tides.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

It’s best to not drive through the standing water, as it is actually salt water that has come up from under the ground, which can damage the underside of your car.

And remember, not everyone will see flooding. This is based on elevation and sea level heights at a particular time, so this can fluctuate over the next week.

Here are the times for the next high tides in Hollywood: