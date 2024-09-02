LIVE RADAR: Widespread showers expected this Labor Day. See when it will rain near you

This morning there has been scattered showers across the area.

Temperatures have stayed in the low-to-mid-80s overnight and scattered rain remains in our forecast for Labor Day.

Today, there is a breezy southeast wind that will allow morning and afternoon showers across the area. There is also a cold front to our north and that coupled with the trough, will keep lots of moisture in the forecast.

It’ll still be unsettled the next few days, but mostly cloudy skies will help keep heat index values shy of heat alert criteria for another day.

This afternoon highs remain in the upper 80s with on and off storms. Localized flooding is possible in any slow moving heavy rain pocket, so flood advisories can be expected at times throughout the day.

Rain chances stay in the forecast through midweek, but the widespread rain will become intermittent and scattered. Late week will feature some more dry air so storm chances become more isolated.

Temperatures will be able to warm back into the low 90s and heat index values will inch into the low triple digits. Late week heat advisories are likely.