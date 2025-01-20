Rainy start to work week as series of cold fronts expected to hit South Florida. Here's what to expect

It’s a dreary start to the day with clouds and rain around South Florida.

Temperatures are in the mid-60s and will fall a few more degrees before we warm up after sunrise.

It’ll stay cool today with highs remaining in the upper 60s under clouds and bouts of rain.

A front is stalled across the area and this will keep us with the rain chances today and into the evening hours.

By tomorrow, the boundary shifts just enough that we see more dry time, but the chance for rain remains. Highs stay in the low to mid-70s.

A series of fronts come through this week, but we’ll have to watch late week for it to be strong enough to drop our temperatures.

With each passing front, we’ll have a chance for some rain activity. Unsettled weather is expected to last through at least midweek.