first alert weather

Rainy start to work week as series of cold fronts expected to hit South Florida. Here's what to expect

By Chelsea Ambriz

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s a dreary start to the day with clouds and rain around South Florida.

Temperatures are in the mid-60s and will fall a few more degrees before we warm up after sunrise.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It’ll stay cool today with highs remaining in the upper 60s under clouds and bouts of rain.

A front is stalled across the area and this will keep us with the rain chances today and into the evening hours.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

By tomorrow, the boundary shifts just enough that we see more dry time, but the chance for rain remains. Highs stay in the low to mid-70s.

A series of fronts come through this week, but we’ll have to watch late week for it to be strong enough to drop our temperatures.

With each passing front, we’ll have a chance for some rain activity. Unsettled weather is expected to last through at least midweek.

This article tagged under:

first alert weather
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us