What does the incoming tropical wave mean for this weekend in South Florida?

Many questions still remain about the weak tropical wave crossing Puerto Rico Wednesday evening and how it could affect South Florida this weekend. But here’s what we do know.

The National Hurricane Center continues to give the wave a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression as it approaches the waters around Florida. While models are still not in complete agreement (which means our confidence remains on the lower side), there has been some movement of the models beginning to show at least early signs of consensus.

The biggest difference on Wednesday evening was that both the GFS and EURO models showed more of the western solution versus the eastern solution. The eastern solution, which the EURO favored all week, had the system moving up the east coast of Florida, but remaining offshore before intensifying on its way toward Cape Hatteras. This would actually be a lower-impact scenario for our region because it keeps the center of the storm and the storm’s active right side offshore, leaving South Florida with a little rain and wind at most.

The western solution is more impactful simply because it opens up the southerly winds and the tropical moisture, enhancing rain chances. While our region still wouldn’t see any immediate storm development with either the EURO or GFS models, we would see is tropical moisture surging toward the Gulf Of Mexico. The system might have a chance to get stronger in the Gulf or move back across the Peninsula and develop off of Florida’s east coast next week before moving north.

But, regardless of how the system develops, it looks like the biggest impact for South Florida will be enhanced rain. Sunday looks like the bull’s eye, but the highest rain chances will be toward Key West. In the coming days, we’ll see if the moisture arrives as early as Saturday, or if it is more of a Sunday-Monday rain event.

There is one last scenario: the system could track so far south of South Florida into the Gulf that we see slightly higher rain chances but nothing more than that.

So, we still have more details to work out, but enhanced rain on Sunday, possibly as early as Saturday and especially in The Keys is the early call for the weekend.