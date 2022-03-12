Strong Cold Front Arrives in South Florida This Weekend

A wild weather weekend is in store for South Florida as a strong cold front arrives later today.
Today will begin with sunshine through early afternoon. Showers and non-severe thunderstorms will roll through from north to south between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Expect highs near 90° (the old record in 87°) and feels-like temps in the mid-90s.
A Wind Advisory and Gale Warning will be in effect for gusts up to 40mph.
Clear weather quickly rolls in this evening as the cold front pushes south and the winds turn to a colder, northerly direction.
Sunday morning lows will drop into the mid-50s at the coast with lower 50s inland, where there could be wind chills in the 40s!
Sunday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and refreshing with highs in the lower to mid-70s.