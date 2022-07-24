Sunny Skies, Passing Showers to Round Out Weekend in South Florida

Sunday should be a very nice day with only a few passing showers and storms on a brisk easterly breeze. Coverage will be around 20%.

Otherwise, expect sunny skies, a high of 92°, feels-like temps around 100° and dangerous rip currents at the beach.

Saharan Dust is still on track for Wednesday and Thursday, knocking out our rain chances on those days.

The dust in the ocean is still helping to prevent tropical development.