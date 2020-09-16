Teddy Could Become Major Hurricane; Not Expected to Impact South Florida

The Atlantic Ocean was active with five systems likely named by the end of the week, including one that could become a major hurricane in the coming days.

Hurricane Teddy had winds of 100 mph as of the latest advisory Wednesday morning from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, and was moving at 12 mph while about 775 miles away from the Lesser Antilles.

Forecasters said Teddy could reach as high as a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to threaten South Florida and could turn north before hitting Bermuda starting this weekend.

What was a second hurricane, Paulette, has been downgraded to a post tropical cyclone with winds of 85 mph and was moving rapidly to the east-northeast at 35 mph, but will not threaten the United States as it continues to move through the waters of the Atlantic.

Another system, Tropical Storm Vicky, had winds of 40 mph and was under 800 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands while moving at 9 mph, but also had no watches or warnings issued and was expected to weaken into a tropical depression in the coming days.

Two disturbances could become named storms in the coming days, with one in the northern Atlantic Ocean having a 20% chance within the next five days and one off the coast of Africa having a 50% chance. Neither one is forecast to have any impact on South Florida.

While Hurricane Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama Wednesday, a disturbance in the southern portion of the Gulf of Mexico had a 40% chance in the next five days of becoming a named storm while moving away from the United States.