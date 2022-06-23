Temperatures Are Heating Up Across South Florida While Humidity Remains Low

Humidity will remain on the "low-ish" side for one more day Thursday but temperatures are already on the rise.

Look for highs to return to the low-90s.

Winds will be a little lighter too, so your Thursday is going to definitely feel a little toastier.

Humidity comes roaring back late this week and you'll notice the rain chances slowly rising: 20% Friday, 40% Saturday and then roughly 70% of us will see rain by Sunday.

Temperatures will top out around 92-93 degrees Friday and Saturday, dipping to the upper-80s as more rain moves in Sunday.

We look a little unsettled to start off the week too.