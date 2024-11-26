Thanksgiving in South Florida to bring warm weather–and then a cool down

The lovely stretch of weather that began last week with a couple of unseasonably-strong cold fronts and that brought the coldest air of the season last weekend will continue for most of this week, including Thanksgiving.

The big difference this week is that the crisp and refreshing feel is on pause for a few days. It is still very pleasant, but temps and humidity will slowly creep up.

That means by Thursday, expect lots of sun and zero rain chances, but warm high temps in the mid-80s and humidity that is a bit higher than it’s been.

The big changes will come after Thanksgiving.

Friday will start off warm, but the first of two cold fronts will come through late Friday and shave a few degrees off Saturday.

A stronger cold front will come through on Sunday, and this will lead to potentially some chilly weather by Monday and Monday night.

Will storms affect Thanksgiving travel?

As far as Thanksgiving travel, there will be zero issues originating in South Florida, but as we all know, we are at the mercy of other big airports and their weather woes.

Wednesday’s first slowdown could be Denver, with a few inches of snow. Nothing significant, but perhaps a nuisance.

Snow will streak across the country and could affect Wednesday travel in the cities just south of Chicago; places in Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

By Thanksgiving itself, ugly weather moves to the northeast. As of today, the forecast for New York and south is an all-day rain.

But just north of New York, folks are preparing for potentially some significant snow. The strength of that developing storm will play a role in just how much cold weather surges into Florida.