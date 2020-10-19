Tropical Depression 27 Forms Over the Atlantic, Expected to Reach Hurricane Strength

Tropical Depression 27 has formed over the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm later today or tonight and be at hurricane strength by the end of the week, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest update.

The depression is forecast to move slowly west-northwest beginning Tuesday. It is currently sitting stationary about 700 miles southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph.

Another are being watched is in the far southwestern Caribbean. An area of low pressure could form here in the next couple of days.

We are still looking at two areas of possible development in the Atlantic.

Slow development is possible here this week with the probability of a tropical system coming in at 20%. The low is expected to meander to the northwest.

Neither system expected to impact large population areas.