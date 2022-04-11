first alert weather

Warm, Breezy Weather to Kick off the Week in South Florida

Sunday's morning 50s are already in the rearview mirror as temperatures have returned to the 60s to near 70 degrees

By Adam Berg

Cool air doesn't usually stick around for long this time of the year.

Afternoon numbers will be a touch warmer Monday as well with highs around 80.

The breeze is sticking around for the next few days making it a little tough at the beaches and out on the water. 

Temperatures will slowly rise this week with widespread morning 70s and afternoon mid-80s by the middle of the week.

The winds will remain gust for the first half of the week as well.

The end of the week offers lighter winds, warmer numbers and higher humidity.

We may see a few storms Thursday and Friday as a result.

Easter weekend looks decent. It will be warm and humid but rain chances look low.

