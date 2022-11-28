Warm, Humid Monday in South Florida with Possible Rain Chance in the Evening

After breaking record highs in Miami for three days in a row, look for another warm and humid day on Monday.

Highs may be a touch below record levels this time around, but we will still manage to hit the mid-80s. Average highs for this time of the year come in around 80.

A weak front will spread a few more clouds our way Monday evening with a shower or two possible.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This front will take our highs down to about 84 on Tuesday.

We warm back up by a couple of degrees again Wednesday and Thursday before another weak front pushes in Friday.

This front will be slightly stronger than the first, but highs will still make it up to about 82 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.