Flash Flood Warning in Miami-Dade, Severe T-Storm Warning in Broward Tuesday

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Miami-Dade Tuesday and a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for a portion of Broward, as storms were once again sweeping through South Florida.

The flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service was in effect until 5:15 p.m. and includes Hialeah, Miami Gardens, North Miami and other areas.

Flash Flood Warning including Hialeah FL, Miami Gardens FL, North Miami FL until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/mP50fnfXmU — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 15, 2021

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning in central Broward County including Weston until 4:15 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were possible, according to the NWS.

A separate flood advisory for parts of Broward was also in effect until 5:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Miami has Issued a Flood Advisory for Southern Broward County in Southeastern Florida. https://t.co/8nvdA9dwBf #flwx pic.twitter.com/Je1kG97Oqu — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 15, 2021

Minor flooding was possible for areas including Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Lauderhill, Weston, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach and

Cooper City.

Highs should manage to push into the upper 80s. The pattern remains similar through Thursday, although the rain chances dip a little each day.

Much drier air moves in late this week and weekend and the temperatures respond. Look for afternoon numbers back to the 90s.