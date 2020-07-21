Wet Weather Tuesday With Potentially Heavy Storms in South Florida

After a stormy start to the work week in South Florida, the wet weather will be sticking around Tuesday and doesn't seem to be going anywhere.

An easterly wave is passing to our south and has brought an added moisture to South Florida. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the morning and into the afternoon.

Periods of heavy rain and even a few stronger storms are expected along with the possibility of minor localized flooding with the heaviest rainfall. Highs reach into the upper 80s to low 90s.

The next few days remain unsettled with the east breeze continuing to stream moisture into our area. Scattered showers and storms will stay into the forecast through Thursday with Friday looking brighter.

Rain chance hovers between 40-50% this weekend.