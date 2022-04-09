Wonderful Weekend Weather Continues Sunday in South Florida

A wonderful weekend forecast only gets better tomorrow as cooler-than-average temperatures settle in for another day.

Sunny and pleasant conditions will continue into Sunday as morning lows dip into the middle and upper 50s, likely for the last time this season.

The afternoon will also be one to savor as highs reach the upper 70s with north to northeast winds.

The wind shift will lead to warmer weather next week as highs return to the lower and middle 80s by Tuesday.

South Florida’s forecast will remain dry through Wednesday with only isolated showers returning by Thursday.