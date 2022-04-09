first alert weather

Wonderful Weekend Weather Continues Sunday in South Florida

Gone are the low-90s as we say hello to low-80s Friday afternoon

By NBC 6 and Adam Berg

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A wonderful weekend forecast only gets better tomorrow as cooler-than-average temperatures settle in for another day.

Sunny and pleasant conditions will continue into Sunday as morning lows dip into the middle and upper 50s, likely for the last time this season.

The afternoon will also be one to savor as highs reach the upper 70s with north to northeast winds.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The wind shift will lead to warmer weather next week as highs return to the lower and middle 80s by Tuesday.

South Florida’s forecast will remain dry through Wednesday with only isolated showers returning by Thursday.

Stay up to date with NBC 6 First Alert Weather and South Florida's most powerful radar First Alert Doppler 6000 by downloading the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherMiami-DadeBrowardWeathercold front
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us