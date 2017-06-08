Plastic Surgery Clinic Allowed to Reopen a Week After Death

NBC 6's Dan Krauth reports on a judge's ruling allowing a cosmetic center to reopen a few days after the City of Doral shut it down following a patient's death. (Published 2 hours ago)

A special magistrate ruled in a hearing Thursday that Seduction Cosmetic Center in Doral can reopen after being shut down last week.

Code compliance officers in the city of Doral ordered the clinic to close last Thursday, a few hours after the death of Lattia Baumeister. The mother of six stopped breathing after a Brazilian Butt Lift Procedure.

Autopsy reports show she died of a fat embolus in her lungs.

City officials inspected the Doral facility after her death and found the center didn't have proper city permits for six doctors, two operating rooms and two massage therapists.

It's the first time a city has taken action against a clinic after a death since the NBC 6 Investigators uncovered women dying after plastic surgery.

City officials said since then the owners have met with city workers and submitted the proper paperwork to be able to reopen.

The owner, Gretel Jardon, didn't have any comment after the hearing, but her attorney did.

"The Jardons and the staff at Seduction Cosmetic, their thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Baumeister but besides that we have no comment today," said attorney Robert Fine.

The clinic filed paperwork for a permit for Dr. Osak Omulepu. He's the surgeon who performed the procedure on Baumeister. The attorney said Omulepu no longer works there.

The Florida Board of Medicine says he's not allowed to perform plastic surgery procedures in the state. The state made this request of an appeals court following the death. Dr. Omulepu is appealing a decision by the Board of Medicine to revoke his medical license.

His attorney argued known complications of surgery led to the death and two previous cases where he was accused of committing malpractice.



