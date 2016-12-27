A deadly crash in Coral Springs took place claimed the life of one driver after police say they were hit by a reported stolen car following a chase.

Coral Springs Police say they had detected a stolen Toyota Corolla from a surveillance camera and followed it along Sample Road when it took off around NW 104th Avenue. The vehicle ran a red light at 101st Avenue and collided with a Mercedes that was traveling northbound.

The driver of the Mercedes was taken to Broward Health North, where she later died. A child in the car was taken to Broward General with non-life threatening injuries. The four people inside the Toyota were also taken to Broward Health North with their conditions unknown.

An investigation continues into the chase and the crash. So far, no charges or arrests have been made.