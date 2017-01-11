1 in Custody, 1 Hospitalized After Chase, Crash in Miami

A suspect was taken into custody and a woman was hospitalized after a police chase ended in a wreck in Miami Wednesday.

Footage showed the driver of the silver Nissan in handcuffs and being taken away in an ambulance after the crash happened in the area of State Road 9 and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The driver is expected to be alright but a female passenger in the car was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was in critical condition.

Police said the incident began when City of Miami Police spotted the car near Northwest 12th Avenue and 95th Street. They tried to pull the car over but he kept going, leading officers in a pursuit that ended when he hit a tractor-trailer head-on, authorities said.

During the pursuit the suspect also rammed a police car, officials said.

"I seen the gray car going at a high rate of speed. He hit somebody over there. He kept going. There were maybe like 10-15 cops chasing him down," witness Jose Ordunez said.

The driver had been wanted by the FBI for some time, authorities said. He's linked to a jewelry store robbery in October where two men are accused of tying up a store owner and stealing pricey watches worth more than $300,000. He was even seen dancing in the surveillance video, officials said.

Police haven't released the driver's name but he's facing a number of charges.