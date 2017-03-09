11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing From Lauderhill | NBC 6 South Florida
WATCH LIVE: 
NBC 6 News
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing From Lauderhill

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Lauderhill Police need your help finding an 11-year-old boy who vanished without a trace Tuesday morning.

    Elijah Kurtzer was last seen leaving his parents' home for school near the 4100 block of Northwest 26th Street.

    After he left home, his father told police he found Elijah's backpack with his belongings on the stairwell of the building they live in. The 11-year-old was nowhere to be found and did not show up for school.

    Lauderhill Police the boy expressed interest in traveling to Georgia.

    Elijah was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black basketball shorts with white stripes.

    If you have any information on Elijah's whereabouts, please call police.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices