11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing From Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police need your help finding an 11-year-old boy who vanished without a trace Tuesday morning.

Elijah Kurtzer was last seen leaving his parents' home for school near the 4100 block of Northwest 26th Street.

After he left home, his father told police he found Elijah's backpack with his belongings on the stairwell of the building they live in. The 11-year-old was nowhere to be found and did not show up for school.

Lauderhill Police the boy expressed interest in traveling to Georgia.

Elijah was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black basketball shorts with white stripes.

If you have any information on Elijah's whereabouts, please call police.