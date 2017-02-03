Miami Beach Police are investigating a cold case 13 years after a woman was found dead in a waterway. (Published Friday, Feb. 3, 2017)

Miami Beach police detectives are working to solve a gruesome murder mystery that's more than a decade old. The woman was found strangled to death in a duffle bag. Investigators say the killer went to great lengths to keep her body under water.

Captain Daniel Morgalo was assigned to the case while on the Miami Beach Police Department's Homicide Unit. It was his first case as the lead investigator.

“Whoever person or persons that did this, went to a lot of trouble so that the body wouldn't be found," said Morgalo.

Thirteen years later, there are still no signs of who the victim is or who killed her.

"It's the only case that my victim remained unidentified and the case remains unsolved. All the other cases that I handled were solved," said Morgalo.

On January 2nd, 2004, boaters on the Indian Creek Waterway near 43rd street discovered a floating black duffle bag. Police say when they opened it, there was a decomposed body.

"It was a very brutal death. She was strangled, sexually assaulted. It's a pretty significant violent homicide," added Morgalo.

Initially, investigators tried to identify the victim through fingerprints, but they were unsuccessful. The next step was a sketch released to the public. And, still, no solid lead.

"So, our last course of action to try and identify her was to do a 3D forensic reconstruction," said Morgalo.

That's where Agent Lucy Ross from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office stepped in to create a 3D model using the victim's skull.

"Another aspect of this that makes me really want to try and solve this case and get this victim identified is that probably about 6 months after she completed this reconstruction, agent Ross was killed in a car accident in the line of duty," said Morgalo.

For the captain, this investigation is more than just a cold case. It's an opportunity to honor the legacy of a woman in such a specialized field and a chance to bring closure to a true mystery in his 22-year career.

"You really don’t ever forget about this. And, to me this would be the highlight of a good career," said Morgalo.

If you recognize this woman, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.