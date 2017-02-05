19-Year-Old Shot During NW Miami-Dade Armed Robbery: Police

Police are investigating an armed robbery that left a 19-year-old woman shot outside a home in Northwest Miami-Dade Sunday.

Investigators say around midnight, Jessica Salazar was sitting inside her car waiting for a friend when two black men armed with guns approached her and demanded her to open the door. When she refused one of the men shot through the window striking her in the leg.

The armed men then reached in, grabbed the Salazar's purse and pulled her out of the car. While she was struggling for her purse, a neighbor walked out. The men pointed their guns at the neighbor as he approached and fled the scene on foot.

Salazar was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where she remains in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-(8477).