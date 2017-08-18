2 Police Officers Shot Dead in Kissimmee: Officials

Two police officers were shot in Kissimmee Friday night, officials said.

Two police officers were shot dead in Kissimmee, Florida, on Friday night, officials said.

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs tweeted the deaths are a "heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee's finest officers." The Orange County sheriff's office also tweeted "solidarity" with the Kissimmee community as they handle the "tragic loss."

No further information about the incident, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., was immediately available.

The Kissimmee Police Department's Twitter account announced a briefing would be held late Friday night.

Authorities have not released the names of the officers.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.