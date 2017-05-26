23-Year-Old Murdered; Mother Determined to Find Killer

A South Florida mother is determined to find her son’s killer, four years after his death. NBC 6 Reporter Laura Rodriguez takes a closer look at the unsolved murder of a 23-year-old aspiring journalist. (Published 2 hours ago)

On February 19, 2013 Danny Fundora planned to buy some shrimp for his sick grandfather, but that evening someone took his life.

Before picking up the shrimp, he and his cousin Alex Fundora stopped at a supermarket for food and drinks. Moments after walking out of Top Value Supermarket on NW 27th avenue and 139th street, both of them were gunned down.

Danny was shot multiple times and died on scene, but Alex was rushed to the hospital and survived.

"We think the motive is robbery. There were some words exchanged to the sound of "give it up", said Homicide Detective David Denmark with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Upon further investigation, police identified the shooter on surveillance video inside the supermarket. It appears the suspect adjusts his waistband while walking up and down the aisles.

"Prior to entering the supermarket they made eye contact. As they passed each other going to the supermarket. So we believe he saw something and once he was in the store he wanted to follow their movements," said Denmark.

Danny's mother, Elizabeth Fundora, says her son had a great future ahead of him. The 23-year-old was hardworking and passionate about journalism.

"There's no time to say goodbye. He was just stolen. Somebody took the liberty of just taking a life," said Elizabeth Fundora.

Danny's sister Natalie says she fears her brother's killer may be taking other people's lives.



More than four years later this case remains unsolved, but Danny's family hopes his own words in a journal entry before he died hold true today.

An excerpt from the eerie journal entry says: "Have faith that justice will be served. You do more self harm by holding on to the hurtful memories."

Elizbaeth Fundora says she will not stop pursuing justice for her son and encourages the shooter or anyone who knows him to turn himself in.

"Bring this person out to the light and identify this person. Get him off the streets so that another family, another mother does not have to go through life with this pain," said Fundora.

If you have information about this unsolved case you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. Call Crimestoppers anonymously at 305-471-TIPS.