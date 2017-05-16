Three people were ambushed by two armed robbers outside a restaurant in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood Monday. One of the victims was shot during the incident.

The customers walked out of the Philly Grub restaurant and went to their Mercedes, but the car did not start. They called AAA to help and while they checked out the car's battery, the dangerous duo held the men at gunpoint.

"One of the suspects produced a gun and a struggle of some sort ensued," said Ofc. Rene Pimentel from Miami Police. "Immediately after the shots were fired, the offenders ran northbound on NW 1st Avenue."

The victim who was shot was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The injured victim was carrying a gun, but the suspects managed to steal it, detectives said.

One of the victims was detained on scene, but it's unclear why officers placed him in handcuffs.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.