Eight South Florida offenders were among hundreds of federal inmates who had their sentences on drug crimes cut short by President Obama on his final full day in the White House Thursday.

The eight offenders - Curtis Bell, Tavaris Gay, Forrest Hamm, Andre Haynes, Thomas Johnson, Terry Mitchell, Randolph Rolle and Yakez Walker - will all be released early as part of Obama's order, his last major act as president.

A total of 330 inmates had their sentences commuted Thursday, more in one day than in any other day in U.S. history.