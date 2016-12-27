After a Palm Beach family lost their little boy to a nut allergy just after thanksgiving, another local parent was inspired to create an app for food allergies.

The app is called AllerCheck, and it can search or scan products right in front of you.

If there is nothing highlighted, that means there were no allergens found on the food and it's safe to eat.

On the app, you can then create a profile for your child and select their specific allergies and you can even make a list of safe foods.

Best of all, you can share it with others so they know what not to give your kids. For more information, click here to be linked to the app’s website.