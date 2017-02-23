Attempted Murder Charges Dropped in MLK Park Shooting

Prosecutors have dropped attempted murder charges against one of the teens arrested in last month's shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Miami-Dade that left eight people injured after they say some of their witnesses are unreliable.

Gerrell Brownlee, 19, was facing multiple attempted second-degree murder charges in the Jan. 16 shooting, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

But at a hearing Thursday, prosecutors dropped those attempted murder charges. They said they will continue to review the case. Brownlee still faces a trial Monday on a grand theft auto case from 2016.

A second suspect, a 17-year-old is also facing charges in the shooting. Prosecutors haven't determined if he'll be charged as a juvenile or an adult.

Police said Brownlee and the other teen are members of rival neighborhood gangs and that the shooting began with a fight that started when someone flashed a gang sign.

The people shot were innocent bystanders. Of the eight people who were shot, five are juveniles, with one as young as 11. The ages range from 11 to 30, and all survived the shooting.