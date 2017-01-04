Authorities are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man in a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.

Donard Louis was killed around 3:20 a.m. Monday outside Studio 5 Ten, at 4510 N. University Drive, police said.

Police say an unknown suspect shot Louis in a drive-by and fled the scene. Police haven't released a motive for the shooting.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.