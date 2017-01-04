Authorities Search for Gunman in Fatal Drive-By Shooting in Lauderhill | NBC 6 South Florida
Authorities Search for Gunman in Fatal Drive-By Shooting in Lauderhill

    Broward Crime Stoppers
    Donard Louis

    Authorities are searching for a suspect who gunned down a man in a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill.

    Donard Louis was killed around 3:20 a.m. Monday outside Studio 5 Ten, at 4510 N. University Drive, police said.

    Police say an unknown suspect shot Louis in a drive-by and fled the scene. Police haven't released a motive for the shooting.

    A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with info is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

