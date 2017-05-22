A baby born at only 27 weeks is reuniting with the doctors and nurses who delivered and cared for him during his 10-week stay.

It was all hugs and smiles inside Broward Health's Salah Foundation's Children's Hospital as the Tilge family walked in with their two sons.

"We are really touched," said David Tilge, Noah's father. "It's unbelievable to be back because we had so many feelings here and so many ups and downs, but more ups!"

Swiss family was on vacation in Fort Lauderdale 5 years ago when Carmen unexpectedly gave birth when she was only 7 months pregnant.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit handled the birth and thanks to the latest technology-- baby Noah was born weighing 2.48 pounds.

On Monday, Noah celebrated his fifth birthday by flying back to the hospital he was born at to meet the doctors and nurses who cared for him.

"Noah stayed here and he did very well and he was able to go back his homeland, well his parents homeland-- he is American" laughed Dr Luciano Tanfulla.

The family says they are touring South Florida and celebrating Noah's birthday along the way.