Body Cam Video Shows Monroe County Deputy Asking Crash Victim His Immigration Status

    Body camera footage shows the deputy asking various questions to the victim following the incident in April.

    Newly released body cam video is keeping the issue of immigration in the spotlight – after a Monroe County deputy is caught asking a man if he is illegally in the country moments after he was struck while riding his bicycle.

    The scene took place on the morning of April 27th, when 31-year-old Marco Hernandez – a native of Honduras who had a deportation order from 2010 and had re-entered the United States – was hit by a truck while he was traveling to work.

    As authorities investigated the crash, one of the deputies is heard on the body cam asking Hernandez multiple questions, including if he was in the country illegally and if he spoke English. He would eventually be taken to an area hospital before being returned to the scene of the accident and turned over to ICE officials.

    Hernandez was transported to the Krome Detention Center in Miami-Dade County, where he has spent the last month after being charged with re-entry after deportation and officials work on his second deportation.

