'Canes QB Brad Kaaya Leaving Miami to Enter NFL Draft

ORLANDO, FL - DECEMBER 28: Brad Kaaya #15 of the Miami Hurricanes warms up prior to the start of the Russell Athletic Bowl against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Camping World Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

After leading the Hurricanes to their first bowl game win in a decade, Brad Kaaya is leaving college to enter the NFL draft. The University of Miami made the announcement official Monday night after a full season of speculation that Kaaya would skip his Senior season to play professionally.

The Los Angeles native was the starting Quarterback at Miami for 3 seasons, becoming the school's all-time leading passer during his Junior year.

“While I am looking forward to pursuing my future endeavors, I am going to miss our fans, media, students, administrators, coaches, families, and most importantly my teammates, who were with me through the good times and the tough times,” Kaaya said.

Just last week, the Quarterback lead the Hurricanes to a 31-14 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers at the Russell Athletic Bowl.

“This was one of the toughest decisions of my life, however, I have zero worries that The U will indeed be back. No matter who is under center next season, I have no doubt in my mind they will have the platform and the resources around them to bring a major championship back to Coral Gables," said Kaaya.

The junior ends his career at Miami with 9,968 passing yards and 69 touchdowns.

He started every game during the 2016 season, where the Hurricanes went 9-4.

“I want to personally thank Brad for all that he’s done for the University of Miami. He has been a blessing to the program and I know he’s going to have a wonderful professional career. I want to wish him the very best!” said head coach Mark Richt.

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29, 2017 in Philadelphia.

Kaaya was once considered a likely 1st round draft pick, but NFL scouts now have mixed reviews after inconsistent performances from Kaaya during his Junior season.