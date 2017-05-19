Tesla Thief Caught On Camera At 7-Eleven, Police Say

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men who allegedly broke into a Tesla in Cooper City, stole a wallet from the vehicle and proceeded to take the car "for a spin," leaving it abandoned in Fort Lauderdale.

The men found the Tesla unlocked while walking around a neighborhood in Cooper City, police said. After stealing the wallet, they drove the car to Fort Lauderdale and fled.

Surveillance footage shows one of the men using a credit card from the stolen wallet to buy something at a 7-Eleven in Plantation. The suspect is seen wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts.

A man wearing a light green t-shirt, blue shorts and sunglasses is seen on camera just before the suspect enters the store. Police believe he may be involved in the incident and are looking to speak with him.

BSO is asking anyone with information to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or online at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.