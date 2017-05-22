Closing Arguments Underway in Oral Sex Defense Trial

A former Broward County medical examiner took the stand Friday in the trial of a man who says his girlfriend accidentally died during oral sex. Dr. Ronald Wright was called as an expert witness by an attorney for Richard Henry Patterson.

Richard Henry Patterson, 64, is charged with second-degree murder in the October 2015 killing of 60-year-old Francisca Marquinez in Margate.

The defense rested their case Friday afternoon, but not before bringing former Broward County medical examiner Dr. Ronald Wright to the stand. Dr. Wright's testimony focused on whether someone could die of asphyxiation during oral sex, as Patterson claims.

Before the trial began earlier this week, Patterson's attorney filed a motion to have the jury be allowed to view his client's genitalia. The motion said it was "essential" for the jury to see Patterson's genitalia to understand the defense in the case.

The motion was never granted.

The defense also argued a motion to acquit Patterson Friday, saying there wasn't enough evidence to prove a crime was committed, but the judge disagreed.

Police said the body of Marquinez was found in her home at the Royal Park Gardens Condominiums in the 6700 block of Royal Palm Boulevard on Oct. 28, 2015. Patterson, Marquinez's boyfriend of four months, lived in the same complex.