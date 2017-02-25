Constituents hoping to voice their concerns and questions to Sen. Marco Rubio, are holding a town hall at Plantation Central Park.

The event will begin around 2 p.m. at 9151 NW 2nd Street in Plantation.

Constituents meeting in Plantation now. They're asking, where is @marcorubio? Their concerns include ACA, immigration, and education. @nbc6pic.twitter.com/uwt7NN6xOe — Erika Glover (@ErikaGloverNBC6) February 25, 2017

"Senator Marco Rubio chose not to have Town Halls during this recess despite the fact that many Floridians had concerns that they wanted to discuss with him," said Hillary Dougherty, a Broward County resident. "Because that opportunity wasn't afforded to us by Marco Rubio, we decided to create the opportunity for ourselves."

Concerns include topics such as the Affordable Care Act, immigration, education, environmental justice, and LGTBQIA rights.

Sen. Rubio has recently received scrutiny after turning down an invitation to a town hall meeting Thursday.

Rubio was confronted on camera at Florida International University by constituents who questioned why he declined the invitations.