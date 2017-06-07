Coral Springs Police Searching for Missing Twin Sisters

Police in Coral Springs are searching for twin 12-year-old sisters who went missing Tuesday morning.

Sisters Rickhia McClam and Nicolette McClam were last seen in the area of Northwest 85th Avenue and Northwest 35th Street around 6:45 a.m., police said. The sisters may be in the West Palm Beach area or headed to New York City, police said.

The girls are both about 5-foot-2, 105 pounds with brown eyes and long dark hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-344-1800.