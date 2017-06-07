Coral Springs Police Searching for Missing Twin Sisters | NBC 6 South Florida
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
Open For Doppler 6000 Radar
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Coral Springs Police Searching for Missing Twin Sisters

12-year-old girls last seen Tuesday morning, police say

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Coral Springs Police
    Rickhia McClam and Nicolette McClam

    Police in Coral Springs are searching for twin 12-year-old sisters who went missing Tuesday morning.

    Sisters Rickhia McClam and Nicolette McClam were last seen in the area of Northwest 85th Avenue and Northwest 35th Street around 6:45 a.m., police said. The sisters may be in the West Palm Beach area or headed to New York City, police said.

    The girls are both about 5-foot-2, 105 pounds with brown eyes and long dark hair.

    Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-344-1800.

    Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices