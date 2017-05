Nancy Melissa Fitzgerald, 45, was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Coral Ridge Drive.

Coral Springs police are searching for a woman who vanished without a trace Friday, and officials believe her disappearance is suspicious.

Nancy Melissa Fitzgerald, 45, was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of Coral Ridge Drive.

Detectives would not release additional details, only saying that Fitzgerald's was reported missing under "suspicious circumstances."

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 954-346-1229.