Crews Dealing With Fire Inside Hialeah UPS Warehouse

Crews are dealing with an early morning fire inside of a UPS warehouse in Hialeah.
Workers were evacuated from the facility, located at 6001 East 8th Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m., as fire rescue arrived to put out the fire inside the building.
Officials have not confirmed the cause of the blaze, but one firefighter was reportedly told by a worker that they heard an explosion, possibly from a conveyor belt along the north side of the building.
No injuries have been reported.
