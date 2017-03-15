Crews Dealing With Fire Inside Hialeah UPS Warehouse | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Crews Dealing With Fire Inside Hialeah UPS Warehouse

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    no description

    (Published 28 minutes ago)

    Crews are dealing with an early morning fire inside of a UPS warehouse in Hialeah.

    Workers were evacuated from the facility, located at 6001 East 8th Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m., as fire rescue arrived to put out the fire inside the building.

    Officials have not confirmed the cause of the blaze, but one firefighter was reportedly told by a worker that they heard an explosion, possibly from a conveyor belt along the north side of the building.

    No injuries have been reported.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices