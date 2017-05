One person died after a car plowed into a gas station pump in Dania Beach Tuesday. (Published 17 minutes ago)

One person died after a gas pump went up in flames in Dania Beach Tuesday evening, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said.

The incident happened at the BP on the Southeast 7th Street and South Federal Highway.

Witnesses told NBC 6 a car plowed into a gas pump before it caught fire.

A news crew is on the way to the scene; check back with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.