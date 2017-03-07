Dogs Found in What Woman Calls Filthy Conditions

Linda Gregory stopped Monday night to rescue a dog she found starving on the side of the road near her southwest Miami-Dade County neighborhood.

"I could see its bones. It was half starved. It looked like it was dead," Gregory said.

She also couldn't pass up the chance to confront a woman who lived in the home where the dog was staying with at least four others in what she considered filthy conditions.

She banged on the windows of the woman's SUV and demanded to know why the dogs were living in the conditions she says she found at the home.

She took photos of dogs held in cages and dirty conditions nearby.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services spent part of Tuesday at the house located near 167th St. and 108th Ave. documenting conditions they found.

The county says it's opened an investigation.

A man at the home who did not identify himself said he owned the dogs but wasn't abusing them. He said he was trying to make them better.

"No, they're not being mistreated. I'm getting ready to take them to the vet," he said.

The dog Gregory found has been nicknamed "Miracle" and was taken to the rescue group Everglades Angels. Cell phone video sent to NBC 6 Tuesday afternoon showed the dog still needing significant medical attention.

"He was just brought to urgent care yesterday," said Tammy Kwilecki with Everglades Angels. "Hopefully he will pull through."

The man who denied anything was being done to harm the dogs drove off at the same time as animal control.